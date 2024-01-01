Menu
The 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 Warlock, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Ram 1500 Warlock you will find features like;

Heated Seats

Navigation

Power Sliding Rear Window

Backup Camera

Sport Performance Hood

Trailer Break Control

Reverse Sensing System

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Seats

and so much more!!

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

132,857 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel |

12050359

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel |

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,857KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG7MS519143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,857 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 Warlock, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Ram 1500 Warlock you will find features like;



Heated Seats



Navigation



Power Sliding Rear Window



Backup Camera



Sport Performance Hood



Trailer Break Control



Reverse Sensing System



Power Windows



Power Locks



Power Seats



and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

2021 RAM 1500 Classic