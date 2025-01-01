$39,742+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$39,742
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,473KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT1MS504182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CC1R00200A
- Mileage 50,473 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ram 1500 Classic 4D Crew Cab Warlock Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat **ONE OWNER**, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, 7''' Colour In-Cluster Display, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Front Heated Seats, Glove Box Lamp, Heated Seats & Wheel Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Bed Lighting, Luxury Group, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener. 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic
Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
