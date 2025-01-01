Menu
2021 Ram 1500 Classic 4D Crew Cab Warlock Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat **ONE OWNER**, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, 7''' Colour In-Cluster Display, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Front Heated Seats, Glove Box Lamp, Heated Seats & Wheel Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Bed Lighting, Luxury Group, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener. 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

50,473 KM

$39,742

+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

12943994

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$39,742

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,473KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT1MS504182

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CC1R00200A
  • Mileage 50,473 KM

2021 Ram 1500 Classic 4D Crew Cab Warlock Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat **ONE OWNER**, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, 7''' Colour In-Cluster Display, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Front Heated Seats, Glove Box Lamp, Heated Seats & Wheel Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Bed Lighting, Luxury Group, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener. 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic


Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
$39,742

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2021 RAM 1500 Classic