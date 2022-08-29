Menu
2021 RAM 2500

47,193 KM

Details Features

$87,488

+ tax & licensing
$87,488

+ taxes & licensing

2021 RAM 2500

2021 RAM 2500

Laramie

2021 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

47,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9231607
  • Stock #: N05522A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL4MG593652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,193 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

