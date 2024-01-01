$25,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline | Heated Leather Seats | Moonroof |
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline | Heated Leather Seats | Moonroof |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
88,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU7MM075116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,586 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Volkswagen Passat Highline blends sleek design with sophisticated features to elevate your driving experience. With its refined exterior styling, the Passat Highline exudes elegance on the road. Inside, premium materials and advanced technology create a luxurious atmosphere for both driver and passengers.
Under the hood, the Passat Highline boasts a powerful yet efficient engine, providing responsive performance and smooth acceleration. Its advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, offer peace of mind on every journey.
Whether you're commuting through city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, the 2021 Volkswagen Passat Highline delivers comfort, style, and performance in equal measure.
Please note that the above-mentioned vehicle that is currently available for sale is a previous daily rental vehicle.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2021 Volkswagen Jetta