2022 BMW X6

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VFAV01215A
- Mileage 60,644 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
???????????????????????????????????????
2022 BMW X4 xDrive40i
Turbocharged Inline-6 | xDrive All-Wheel Drive | Luxury Sport SUV
Dynamic Performance, Coupe-Inspired Design, and Premium Comfort
The 2022 BMW X4 xDrive40i combines coupe-like styling with SUV practicality. Featuring BMW’s renowned 3.0L turbocharged inline-six, advanced xDrive all-wheel drive, and a refined interior, this luxury sport SUV delivers performance and sophistication in one package.
???????????????????????????????????????
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 3.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-6 (382 HP / 369 lb-ft torque)
? 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
? xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
? Adaptive M Sport Suspension
? 0–100 km/h in approx. 4.7 seconds
???????????????????????????????????????
INTERIOR & TECHNOLOGY HIGHLIGHTS
• 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster & 12.3" Central Display
• BMW iDrive 7.0 Infotainment System
• Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
• Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
• Panoramic Moonroof
• Harman Kardon® Surround Sound Audio
• Premium Vernasca Leather Upholstery
???????????????????????????????????????
SAFETY & DRIVER ASSIST FEATURES
→ Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
→ Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist
→ Blind Spot Detection
→ 360° Surround View Camera System
→ Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking
→ Parking Assistant Plus
???????????????????????????????????????
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
