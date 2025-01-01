2022 BMW X6

Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2022 BMW X4 xDrive40i</strong></p> <p><br /> Turbocharged Inline-6 | xDrive All-Wheel Drive | Luxury Sport SUV<br /> Dynamic Performance, Coupe-Inspired Design, and Premium Comfort</p> <p>The 2022 BMW X4 xDrive40i combines coupe-like styling with SUV practicality. Featuring BMW’s renowned 3.0L turbocharged inline-six, advanced xDrive all-wheel drive, and a refined interior, this luxury sport SUV delivers performance and sophistication in one package.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 3.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-6 (382 HP / 369 lb-ft torque)<br /> ? 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters<br /> ? xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive<br /> ? Adaptive M Sport Suspension<br /> ? 0–100 km/h in approx. 4.7 seconds</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>INTERIOR & TECHNOLOGY HIGHLIGHTS</strong><br /> • 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster & 12.3" Central Display<br /> • BMW iDrive 7.0 Infotainment System<br /> • Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™<br /> • Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel<br /> • Panoramic Moonroof<br /> • Harman Kardon® Surround Sound Audio<br /> • Premium Vernasca Leather Upholstery</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSIST FEATURES</strong><br /> → Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go<br /> → Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist<br /> → Blind Spot Detection<br /> → 360° Surround View Camera System<br /> → Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking<br /> → Parking Assistant Plus</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2022 BMW X6

60,644 KM

$68,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW X6

xDrive40i HUD | Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping |

12961223

2022 BMW X6

xDrive40i HUD | Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$68,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,644KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXCY6C00N9M37390

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VFAV01215A
  • Mileage 60,644 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

$68,999

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 BMW X6