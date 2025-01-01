$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango
R/T AWD
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
Used
60,692KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT2NC193301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CC00065R
- Mileage 60,692 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2022 Dodge Durango