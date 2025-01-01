Menu
2022 Dodge Durango

60,692 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

2022 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,692KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT2NC193301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CC00065R
  • Mileage 60,692 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2022 Dodge Durango