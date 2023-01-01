Menu
2022 Ford Bronco

17,637 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Bronco

2022 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak | Navigation | Leather interior | BLIS |

2022 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak | Navigation | Leather interior | BLIS |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,637KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136496
  • Stock #: V5297HL
  • VIN: 1FMEE5DP7NLB25297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather interior
Power seats
Dual heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Bluetooth
BLIS
Navigation
Push button start
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Remote ignition and locking

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

