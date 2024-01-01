$35,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks Lane Keeping Aid | Trailer Tow Class II |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
Used
31,933KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C66NRD37539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,933 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
