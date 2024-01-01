Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

31,933 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks Lane Keeping Aid | Trailer Tow Class II |

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks Lane Keeping Aid | Trailer Tow Class II |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,933KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C66NRD37539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,933 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition Sunroof | Heated and Cooled Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON
2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition Sunroof | Heated and Cooled Seats | 142,505 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Sentra SV Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Nissan Sentra SV Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats | 21,544 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Explorer Limited Tech PKG | Twin Panel Moonroof | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Ford Explorer Limited Tech PKG | Twin Panel Moonroof | 5,240 KM $57,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Bronco Sport