2022 Ford Bronco Sport

103,340 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks 4X4

13073197

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks 4X4

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,340KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C6XNRD51766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CCWU00269A
  • Mileage 103,340 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2022 Ford Bronco Sport