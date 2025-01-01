$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks 4X4
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
Used
103,340KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C6XNRD51766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CCWU00269A
- Mileage 103,340 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
