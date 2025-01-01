Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2022 FORD EDGE ST-LINE AWD</strong></h3> <p><em>With <strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong> & <strong>Heated Leather Seats</strong></em><br /> <em>Sporty Style Meets Premium Comfort</em></p> <p>This head-turning Edge ST-Line combines <strong>athletic styling</strong> with <strong>upscale amenities</strong>, featuring Ford's available <strong>panoramic sunroof</strong> and <strong>heated leather seats</strong> for year-round comfort.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>ST-LINE PERFORMANCE FEATURES</strong></h3> <p>• <strong>2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine</strong> (250HP/280 lb-ft)<br /> • <strong>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> • <strong>Sport-Tuned Suspension</strong><br /> • <strong>Dual Exhaust with Bright Tips</strong><br /> • <strong>20" Premium Dark Painted Wheels</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>PREMIUM COMFORT PACKAGE</strong></h3> <p>• <strong>Panoramic Vista Roof®</strong> with Power Shade<br /> • <strong>Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Seats</strong><br /> • <strong>10-Way Power Driver Seat</strong><br /> • <strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong><br /> • <strong>Ambient Interior Lighting</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>TECHNOLOGY HIGHLIGHTS</strong></h3> <p>• <strong>SYNC® 4 Infotainment</strong> with 12" Touchscreen<br /> • <strong>Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™</strong><br /> • <strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist+</strong> (Adaptive Cruise/Lane Centering)<br /> • <strong>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</strong><br /> • <strong>Wireless Charging Pad</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

2022 Ford Edge

25,838 KM

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge

ST Line Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS |

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,838KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J94NBA86279

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00347R
  • Mileage 25,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford Edge