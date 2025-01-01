$36,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
ST Line Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS |
2022 Ford Edge
ST Line Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00347R
- Mileage 25,838 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN
2022 FORD EDGE ST-LINE AWD
With Panoramic Sunroof & Heated Leather Seats
Sporty Style Meets Premium Comfort
This head-turning Edge ST-Line combines athletic styling with upscale amenities, featuring Ford's available panoramic sunroof and heated leather seats for year-round comfort.
ST-LINE PERFORMANCE FEATURES
• 2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine (250HP/280 lb-ft)
• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
• Sport-Tuned Suspension
• Dual Exhaust with Bright Tips
• 20" Premium Dark Painted Wheels
PREMIUM COMFORT PACKAGE
• Panoramic Vista Roof® with Power Shade
• Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Seats
• 10-Way Power Driver Seat
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Ambient Interior Lighting
TECHNOLOGY HIGHLIGHTS
• SYNC® 4 Infotainment with 12" Touchscreen
• Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
• Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist+ (Adaptive Cruise/Lane Centering)
• Hands-Free Power Liftgate
• Wireless Charging Pad
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-436-1430