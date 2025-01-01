$39,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium Less than 10,000KM! | Panoroof |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,091 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN
2022 FORD EDGE TITANIUM
With Canadian Touring Package
Luxury Meets Adventure – Less than 8,200 KM!
This like-new Edge Titanium combines upscale comfort with enhanced touring features, offering a premium driving experience with barely any mileage.
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
? Heated Steering Wheel
? Heated Front and Rear Seats
? Windshield Wiper De-Icer
? All-Weather Floor Mats
? Enhanced Cold-Weather Readiness
TITANIUM PREMIUM FEATURES
• 2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine (250HP/280 lb-ft)
• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
• Panoramic Vista Roof®
• Class II Tow Package
• B&O® Premium Audio System
TECHNOLOGY & SAFETY
→ 12" Digital Instrument Cluster
→ SYNC® 4 Infotainment with 12" Touchscreen
→ Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist+
→ Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
→ 360-Degree Camera System
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
