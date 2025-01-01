Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2022 FORD EDGE TITANIUM</strong></h3> <p><em>With <strong>Canadian Touring Package</strong></em><br /> <em>Luxury Meets Adventure – Less than 8,200 KM!</em></p> <p>This <strong>like-new</strong> Edge Titanium combines <strong>upscale comfort</strong> with <strong>enhanced touring features</strong>, offering a premium driving experience with barely any mileage.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE</strong></h3> <p>? <strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong><br /> ? <strong>Heated Front and Rear Seats</strong><br /> ? <strong>Windshield Wiper De-Icer</strong><br /> ? <strong>All-Weather Floor Mats</strong><br /> ? <strong>Enhanced Cold-Weather Readiness</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>TITANIUM PREMIUM FEATURES</strong></h3> <p>• <strong>2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine</strong> (250HP/280 lb-ft)<br /> • <strong>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> • <strong>Panoramic Vista Roof®</strong><br /> • <strong>Class II Tow Package</strong><br /> • <strong>B&O® Premium Audio System</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>TECHNOLOGY & SAFETY</strong></h3> <p>→ <strong>12" Digital Instrument Cluster</strong><br /> → <strong>SYNC® 4 Infotainment</strong> with 12" Touchscreen<br /> → <strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist+</strong><br /> → <strong>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go</strong><br /> → <strong>360-Degree Camera System</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Vehicle Description

