$29,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SE Moonroof | Badlands Package | Class II Tow |
2022 Ford Escape
SE Moonroof | Badlands Package | Class II Tow |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,649 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4 you will find features like;
Power Moonroof
Lane Keeping Aid
Class II Tow Package
Upgraded 17’ RIms
Wireless Charging Pad
B&O Sounds System
Fordpass App
Backup Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
and so much more!!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-436-1430