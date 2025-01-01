Menu
<p><strong>Now Available at Victory Ford Lincoln</strong></p> <h3><strong>2022 Ford Escape SE AWD</strong></h3> <p><em>Elevate Your Driving Experience</em></p> <p>This standout model combines versatility, performance, and premium features—all at an exceptional value.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>Key Features:</strong></h3> <ul> <li> <p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p> </li> <li> <p>Lane Keeping Aid</p> </li> <li> <p>BLIS</p> </li> <li> <p>Navigation</p> </li> <li> <p>Heated Seats</p> </li> <li> <p>Heated Steering Wheel</p> </li> <li> <p>Remote Start</p> </li> <li> <p>Backup Camera & Reverse Sensing System</p> </li> <li> <p>Power Windows, Locks & Seats</p> </li> <li> <p><em>And much more!</em></p> </li> </ul> <hr /> <h3><strong>Special Offer:</strong></h3> <p><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>Additional Details:</strong></h3> <ul> <li> <p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> </li> </ul> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></p>

19,818 KM

$27,999

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
19,818KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G62NUA77934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
