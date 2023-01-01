Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Expedition

18,571 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Expedition

2022 Ford Expedition

Platinum | Leather interior | Navigation | Bluetoo

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Expedition

Platinum | Leather interior | Navigation | Bluetoo

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 10136490
  2. 10136490
  3. 10136490
  4. 10136490
  5. 10136490
  6. 10136490
  7. 10136490
  8. 10136490
  9. 10136490
  10. 10136490
  11. 10136490
  12. 10136490
  13. 10136490
  14. 10136490
  15. 10136490
  16. 10136490
  17. 10136490
  18. 10136490
  19. 10136490
  20. 10136490
  21. 10136490
  22. 10136490
  23. 10136490
  24. 10136490
  25. 10136490
  26. 10136490
  27. 10136490
  28. 10136490
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,571KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136490
  • Stock #: V9217LB
  • VIN: 1FMJU1MT8NEA39217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,571 KM

Vehicle Description

Sun roof
Leather interior
Power seats
Dual heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Bluetooth
BLIS
Push button start
Remote ignition and start
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Navigation

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2019 Buick Encore AW...
 0 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape SE ...
 25,711 KM
$40,499 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 LARI...
 39,385 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory