2022 Ford Explorer
XLT Sport Appearance Package | Six Seater |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,384 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
2022 FORD EXPLORER XLT 202A
XLT Appearance Pkg | 6-Seater | Co-Pilot360 Assist+
Family-Friendly Sophistication with Advanced Safety
This well-equipped Explorer combines rugged styling with premium technology and flexible 6-passenger seating for maximum comfort and convenience.
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 2.3L EcoBoost® Turbo (300HP/310 lb-ft torque)
? 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
? Intelligent 4WD with Terrain Management
? 2,404 kg (5,300 lb) Max Tow Capacity
? Selectable Drive Modes (Normal/Tow/Sport/Slippery)
XLT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
• 20" Magnetic Metallic-Painted Wheels
• Gloss Black Grille with Chrome Accents
• Body-Color Wheel Flares & Mirror Caps
• Dual Exhaust with Bright Tips
• XLT Special Badging
CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
? Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
? Lane Centering Assist
? Evasive Steering Assist
? Speed Sign Recognition
? 360-Degree Camera with Split Views
202A EQUIPMENT GROUP
? 10-Way Power Driver Seat with Lumbar
? Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
? 8" LCD Touchscreen with SYNC® 3
? FordPass Connect™ with 4G LTE Wi-Fi
? Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Victory Ford
519-436-1430