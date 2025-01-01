Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <h3><strong>2022 FORD EXPLORER XLT 202A</strong></h3> <p><strong>XLT Appearance Pkg | 6-Seater | Co-Pilot360 Assist+</strong><br /> <em>Family-Friendly Sophistication with Advanced Safety</em></p> <p>This well-equipped Explorer combines rugged styling with premium technology and flexible 6-passenger seating for maximum comfort and convenience.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? <strong>2.3L EcoBoost® Turbo (300HP/310 lb-ft torque)</strong><br /> ? <strong>10-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> ? <strong>Intelligent 4WD with Terrain Management</strong><br /> ? <strong>2,404 kg (5,300 lb) Max Tow Capacity</strong><br /> ? <strong>Selectable Drive Modes (Normal/Tow/Sport/Slippery)</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>XLT APPEARANCE PACKAGE</strong><br /> • <strong>20" Magnetic Metallic-Painted Wheels</strong><br /> • <strong>Gloss Black Grille with Chrome Accents</strong><br /> • <strong>Body-Color Wheel Flares & Mirror Caps</strong><br /> • <strong>Dual Exhaust with Bright Tips</strong><br /> • <strong>XLT Special Badging</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+</strong><br /> ? <strong>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go</strong><br /> ? <strong>Lane Centering Assist</strong><br /> ? <strong>Evasive Steering Assist</strong><br /> ? <strong>Speed Sign Recognition</strong><br /> ? <strong>360-Degree Camera with Split Views</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>202A EQUIPMENT GROUP</strong><br /> ? <strong>10-Way Power Driver Seat with Lumbar</strong><br /> ? <strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong><br /> ? <strong>8" LCD Touchscreen with SYNC® 3</strong><br /> ? <strong>FordPass Connect™ with 4G LTE Wi-Fi</strong><br /> ? <strong>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</strong></p> <p> </p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

2022 Ford Explorer

58,384 KM

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer

XLT Sport Appearance Package | Six Seater |

12753030

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT Sport Appearance Package | Six Seater |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,384KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH3NGB57257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,384 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

