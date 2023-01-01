Menu
2022 Ford F-150

17,861 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

XLT | Navigation | Power seats | Bluetooth |

2022 Ford F-150

XLT | Navigation | Power seats | Bluetooth |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10266498
  • Stock #: V1000LB
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP6NFB41000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,861 KM

Vehicle Description

Power seats
Bluetooth
BLIS
Navigation
Push button start
Remote locking and ignition
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Dual climate zone control
Dual heated seats
Back up camera

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

