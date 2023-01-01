Menu
2022 Ford F-150

21,183 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT | Leather interior | BLIS | Remote ignition

2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT | Leather interior | BLIS | Remote ignition

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10514325
  Stock #: V2228LB
  VIN: 1FTFW1E81NKF12228

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 21,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather interior
Power seats
BLIS
Bluetooth
Dual climate zones control
Dual climate control seats
Push button start
Remote locking and ignition
Back up camera

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

