2022 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 1 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10514325

10514325 Stock #: V2228LB

V2228LB VIN: 1FTFW1E81NKF12228

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 21,183 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.