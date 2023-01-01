Menu
2022 Ford F-150

6,471 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT | Leather interior | Dual climate control s

2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT | Leather interior | Dual climate control s

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522272
  • Stock #: V1038LB
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E82NKF11038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather interior
Power seats
BLIS
Dual climate control seats
Push button start
Remote ignition and locking
Back up camera

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

