<p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>The 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>On this F-150 XLT 4x4you will find features like;</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Calibri, sans-serif><span style=font-size:14.6667px>BLIS</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Calibri, sans-serif><span style=font-size:14.6667px>Lane Keeping Aid</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Calibri, sans-serif><span style=font-size:14.6667px>Remote Start via Fordpass App</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Calibri, sans-serif><span style=font-size:14.6667px>Class IV Hitch</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Calibri, sans-serif><span style=font-size:14.6667px>Keyless Entry Pad</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>Backup Camera</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>Power Windows</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>Power Locks</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>and so much more!!</span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.</span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM</span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.</span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>Book your appointment today!</span></span></p>

2022 Ford F-150

41,249 KM

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT BLIS | Lane Keeping Aid | Keyless Entry

2022 Ford F-150

XLT BLIS | Lane Keeping Aid | Keyless Entry

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,249KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP7NFB00150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford F-150