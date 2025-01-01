$38,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT XTR | Trailer Tow | Tailgate Step |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,108 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN
2022 FORD F-150 XLT with XTR Apperance Package!
With Class IV Trailer Tow Package & Tailgate Step
Work-Ready Toughness Meets Smart Features
This well-equipped F-150 XTR package combines serious towing capability with practical innovations, ready for both job sites and family adventures.
XTR PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS
? Chrome Running Boards
? Upgraded 20” Chrome Wheels
? Unique XTR Badging
? Body-Color Exterior Accents
TAILGATE SOLUTIONS
→ Integrated Tailgate Step
TECH & CONVENIENCE
? SYNC® 4 with 8" Touchscreen
? Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™
? FordPass™ Connect 4G LTE WiFi
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
