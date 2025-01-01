Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2022 FORD F-150 XLT with XTR Apperance Package!</strong></h3> <p><em>With <strong>Class IV Trailer Tow Package</strong> & <strong>Tailgate Step</strong></em><br /> <em>Work-Ready Toughness Meets Smart Features</em></p> <p>This well-equipped F-150 XTR package combines <strong>serious towing capability</strong> with <strong>practical innovations</strong>, ready for both job sites and family adventures.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>XTR PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS</strong></h3> <p>? <strong>Chrome Running Boards</strong><br /> ? <strong>Upgraded 20” Chrome</strong> <strong>Wheels</strong><br /> ? <strong>Unique XTR Badging</strong><br /> ? <strong>Body-Color Exterior Accents</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>TAILGATE SOLUTIONS</strong></h3> <p>→ <strong>Integrated Tailgate Step</strong><br />  </p> <hr /> <h3><strong>TECH & CONVENIENCE</strong></h3> <p>? <strong>SYNC® 4 with 8" Touchscreen</strong><br /> ? <strong>Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™</strong><br /> ? <strong>FordPass™ Connect 4G LTE WiFi</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

2022 Ford F-150

92,108 KM

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT XTR | Trailer Tow | Tailgate Step |

2022 Ford F-150

XLT XTR | Trailer Tow | Tailgate Step |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FTEW1EP1NKD92160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,108 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

