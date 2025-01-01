Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2022 FORD F-150 LIMITED</strong></h3> <p>*With <strong>High-Output 3.5L EcoBoost V6</strong>*<br /> <em>The Pinnacle of Pickup Luxury & Performance</em></p> <p>Experience Ford's most premium F-150 - this <strong>Limited trim</strong> represents the ultimate expression of truck engineering, blending <strong>best-in-class power</strong> with <strong>unmatched refinement</strong>.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>LIMITED EXCLUSIVES</strong></h3> <p>? <strong>High-Output 3.5L EcoBoost V6</strong> (450HP/510 lb-ft)<br /> ? <strong>22" Polished Aluminum Wheels</strong><br /> ? <strong>Massaging Leather-Trimmed Seats</strong><br /> ? <strong>B&O Unleashed Sound System</strong> (18 Speakers)<br /> ? <strong>Power Running Boards</strong><br /> ? <strong>Active Motion® Multi-Contour Front Seat</strong><br /> ? <strong>Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Aid</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p> <p> </p>

2022 Ford F-150

82,027 KM

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
82,027KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E82NFB46403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-1430

2022 Ford F-150