<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2022 FORD F-150 XLT 4X4 SUPERCREW</strong><br /> 302A Package | Sport Appearance Package | 3.5L EcoBoost® V6<br /> Canadas Favourite Truck with Power, Technology, and Bold Sport Styling</p> <p>The 2022 Ford F-150 XLT Sport combines advanced capability with modern design. Outfitted with the 302A Package, aggressive Sport styling, and the powerful 3.5L EcoBoost® V6 engine, this truck is built to work hard and look good doing it.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 3.5L EcoBoost® V6 (400 HP / 500 lb-ft torque)<br /> ? 10-Speed Automatic Transmission with Selectable Drive Modes<br /> ? Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4<br /> ? Auto Start-Stop Technology for Improved Efficiency</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>XLT 302A PACKAGE</strong><br /> 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats with Heated Front Seats<br /> Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control<br /> SYNC® 4 with 12 LCD Touchscreen & Enhanced Voice Recognition<br /> Remote Start System with Remote Tailgate Release<br /> LED Box Lighting & Power-Sliding Rear Window</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE</strong><br /> ? Body-Coloured Bumpers and Grille<br /> ? Dark Two-Bar Style Grille with Black Surround<br /> ? 18 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels with Magnetic Pockets<br /> ? Sport Cloth Seating with Console Shifter<br /> ? Black Running Boards & Unique Interior Trim Accents</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2022 Ford F-150

42,455 KM

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT 3.5L V6 EcoBoost | Heated Seats |

12894806

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 3.5L V6 EcoBoost | Heated Seats |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,455KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E86NFB26946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2022 Ford F-150