$49,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 3.5L V6 EcoBoost | Heated Seats |
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 3.5L V6 EcoBoost | Heated Seats |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,455 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
???????????????????????????????????????
2022 FORD F-150 XLT 4X4 SUPERCREW
302A Package | Sport Appearance Package | 3.5L EcoBoost® V6
Canadas Favourite Truck with Power, Technology, and Bold Sport Styling
The 2022 Ford F-150 XLT Sport combines advanced capability with modern design. Outfitted with the 302A Package, aggressive Sport styling, and the powerful 3.5L EcoBoost® V6 engine, this truck is built to work hard and look good doing it.
???????????????????????????????????????
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 3.5L EcoBoost® V6 (400 HP / 500 lb-ft torque)
? 10-Speed Automatic Transmission with Selectable Drive Modes
? Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4
? Auto Start-Stop Technology for Improved Efficiency
???????????????????????????????????????
XLT 302A PACKAGE
10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats with Heated Front Seats
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
SYNC® 4 with 12" LCD Touchscreen & Enhanced Voice Recognition
Remote Start System with Remote Tailgate Release
LED Box Lighting & Power-Sliding Rear Window
???????????????????????????????????????
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
? Body-Coloured Bumpers and Grille
? Dark Two-Bar Style Grille with Black Surround
? 18" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels with Magnetic Pockets
? Sport Cloth Seating with Console Shifter
? Black Running Boards & Unique Interior Trim Accents
???????????????????????????????????????
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-436-1430