All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

2022 Ford F-150

88,163 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-150

XLT XTR | 6 Passenger | Long Box | Local Trade

13051262

2022 Ford F-150

XLT XTR | 6 Passenger | Long Box | Local Trade

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,163KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E88NKD62070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,163 KM

Vehicle Description

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Ford F-150 XLT XTR | 6 Passenger | Long Box | Local Trade
Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2022 Ford F-150