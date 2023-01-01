Menu
2022 Ford F-250

45,926 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-250

2022 Ford F-250

XLT | Navigation | Side towing mirrors | BLIS |

2022 Ford F-250

XLT | Navigation | Side towing mirrors | BLIS |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10514247
  • Stock #: V1090LB
  • VIN: 1FT8W2BT0NEE11090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V1090LB
  • Mileage 45,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Power seats
Bluetooth
Navigation
BLIS
Towing side mirrors
Dual heated seats
Remote locking
Cruise control
Air conditioning

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

