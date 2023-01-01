Menu
Account
Sign In
4K TOWING PKG<BR>PRE-COLLISION ALERT SYSTEM<BR>ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL<BR>LANE KEEPING AID<BR>REMOTE START THROUGH FORDPASS<BR>BACK UP CAMERA<BR>17 RIMS<BR><BR><BR><BR>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. <BR><BR>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <BR>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <BR><BR>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <BR><BR>Book your appointment today!<BR><BR>

2022 Ford MAVERICK

27,961 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT AWD | 4K TOWING PKG | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT AWD | 4K TOWING PKG | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 10791360
  2. 10791360
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
27,961KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F93NRA30293

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,961 KM

Vehicle Description

4K TOWING PKG
PRE-COLLISION ALERT SYSTEM
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
LANE KEEPING AID
REMOTE START THROUGH FORDPASS
BACK UP CAMERA
17' RIMS



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | 11,033 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | for sale in Chatham, ON
2020 Ford Escape Titanium AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | 38,704 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD | 5.0L V8 | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | for sale in Chatham, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD | 5.0L V8 | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | 82,057 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2022 Ford MAVERICK