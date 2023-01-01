$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT AWD | 4K TOWING PKG | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
27,961KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F93NRA30293
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,961 KM
Vehicle Description
4K TOWING PKG
PRE-COLLISION ALERT SYSTEM
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
LANE KEEPING AID
REMOTE START THROUGH FORDPASS
BACK UP CAMERA
17' RIMS
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
