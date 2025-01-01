Menu
The 2022 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Maverick XLT Hybrid you will find features like;

Lane Keeping Aid

BLIS

Heated Seats

Remote Start

FordPass App

Trailer Tow Package

Windsheild De-Icer

Backup Camera

Reverse Sensing System

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Seats

and so much more!!

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,050 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Maverick XLT Hybrid you will find features like;



Lane Keeping Aid



BLIS



Heated Seats



Remote Start



FordPass App



Trailer Tow Package



Windsheild De-Icer



Backup Camera



Reverse Sensing System



Power Windows



Power Locks



 



Power Seats

and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Ford MAVERICK