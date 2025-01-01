$31,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT LUXURY PACAKGE | 4K Tow PKG |
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT LUXURY PACAKGE | 4K Tow PKG |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,070 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN
2022 FORD MAVERICK XLT
With AWD, XLT Luxury Package & 4K Tow Package
Compact Truck Capability Meets Premium Comfort
This well-equipped Maverick XLT combines all-weather confidence with impressive towing capacity, wrapped in a versatile, fuel-efficient package.
AWD PERFORMANCE
? 2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine (250HP/277 lb-ft)
? 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
? Intelligent AWD with Snow/Wet Modes
? EPA-Estimated 8.7L/100km City
XLT LUXURY PACKAGE
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Sliding Rear Window
• Cruise Control
• Bed Tie-Down Rails
4K TOW PACKAGE
→ 4,000 lb Max Towing Capacity
→ Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
→ Upgraded Cooling System
→ Trailer Sway Control
→ Tow/Haul Drive Mode
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-436-1430