<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2022 FORD MAVERICK XLT</strong></h3> <p><em>With <strong>AWD</strong>, <strong>XLT Luxury Package</strong> & <strong>4K Tow Package</strong></em><br /> <em>Compact Truck Capability Meets Premium Comfort</em></p> <p>This well-equipped Maverick XLT combines <strong>all-weather confidence</strong> with <strong>impressive towing capacity</strong>, wrapped in a versatile, fuel-efficient package.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>AWD PERFORMANCE</strong></h3> <p>? <strong>2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine</strong> (250HP/277 lb-ft)<br /> ? <strong>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> ? <strong>Intelligent AWD with Snow/Wet Modes</strong><br /> ? <strong>EPA-Estimated 8.7L/100km City</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>XLT LUXURY PACKAGE</strong></h3> <p>• <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong><br /> • <strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong><br /> • <strong>Power Sliding Rear Window</strong><br /> • <strong>Cruise Control</strong><br /> • <strong>Bed Tie-Down Rails</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>4K TOW PACKAGE</strong></h3> <p>→ <strong>4,000 lb Max Towing Capacity</strong><br /> → <strong>Integrated Trailer Brake Controller</strong><br /> → <strong>Upgraded Cooling System</strong><br /> → <strong>Trailer Sway Control</strong><br /> → <strong>Tow/Haul Drive Mode</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

2022 Ford Maverick

86,070 KM

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Maverick

XLT LUXURY PACAKGE | 4K Tow PKG |

12627471

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT LUXURY PACAKGE | 4K Tow PKG |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,070KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F99NRA22571

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,070 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford Maverick