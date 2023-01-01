Menu
2022 Ford Mustang

4,259 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford Mustang

2022 Ford Mustang

Mach 1 | Navigation | Leather interior | Bluetooth

2022 Ford Mustang

Mach 1 | Navigation | Leather interior | Bluetooth

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

4,259KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10217712
  Stock #: V2320LB
  VIN: 1FA6P8R04N5552320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # V2320LB
  • Mileage 4,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather interior
Power seats
Bluetooth
BLIS
Push button start
Remote ignition and locking
Navigation
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Car cover included
Dual climate control seats

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

