2022 Ford Mustang
GT Premium GT Performance | Cali Special | Active Valve |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # VF00332P
- Mileage 7,646 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN
2022 FORD MUSTANG GT CALIFORNIA SPECIAL
With GT Performance Package & Active Valve Exhaust
Where Heritage Meets High Performance
This Mustang combines classic styling cues with modern muscle car thrills, delivering an unforgettable driving experience.
EXCLUSIVE CALIFORNIA SPECIAL PACKAGE:
- Unique Front Grille with CS-Specific Lower Fascia
- 19" Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels
- CS Badging & Special Side Stripes
- Leather-Trimmed Seats with Contrast Stitching
- California Special Floor Mats
GT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE UPGRADES:
- 3.55 TORSEN® Limited-Slip Rear Axle
- Upsized Radiator & Heavy-Duty Front Springs
- Brembo™ 6-Piston Front Brakes (Red Calipers)
- Rear Spoiler Delete for Clean Profile
- Performance Gauge Pack (Oil Pressure, Vacuum)
ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST:
- Selectable Exhaust Modes (Quiet to Race Roar)
- Quad Tips with Bright Finishers
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
