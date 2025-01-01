Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2022 FORD MUSTANG GT CALIFORNIA SPECIAL</strong></h3> <p><em>With <strong>GT Performance Package</strong> & <strong>Active Valve Exhaust</strong></em><br /> <em>Where Heritage Meets High Performance</em></p> <p>This Mustang combines <strong>classic styling cues</strong> with <strong>modern muscle car thrills</strong>, delivering an unforgettable driving experience.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>EXCLUSIVE CALIFORNIA SPECIAL PACKAGE:</strong></h3> <ul> <li><strong>Unique Front Grille</strong> with CS-Specific Lower Fascia</li> <li><strong>19" Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels</strong></li> <li><strong>CS Badging</strong> & <strong>Special Side Stripes</strong></li> <li><strong>Leather-Trimmed Seats</strong> with Contrast Stitching</li> <li><strong>California Special Floor Mats</strong></li> </ul> <h3><strong>GT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE UPGRADES:</strong></h3> <ul> <li><strong>3.55 TORSEN® Limited-Slip Rear Axle</strong></li> <li><strong>Upsized Radiator</strong> & <strong>Heavy-Duty Front Springs</strong></li> <li><strong>Brembo™ 6-Piston Front Brakes</strong> (Red Calipers)</li> <li><strong>Rear Spoiler Delete</strong> for Clean Profile</li> <li><strong>Performance Gauge Pack</strong> (Oil Pressure, Vacuum)</li> </ul> <h3><strong>ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST:</strong></h3> <ul> <li><strong>Selectable Exhaust Modes</strong> (Quiet to Race Roar)</li> <li><strong>Quad Tips with Bright Finishers</strong></li> </ul> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

