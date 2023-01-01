Menu
2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

8,827 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

Premium | Panoramic roof | Navigation | Leather i

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

Premium | Panoramic roof | Navigation | Leather i

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,827KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9816553
  • Stock #: V1627B
  • VIN: 3FMTK3RM4NMA53315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic roof
Navigation
Bluetooth
BLIS
Leather interior
Dual heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual climate control
Cruise control
Power seats

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4X2
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

