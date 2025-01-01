$43,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00464R
- Mileage 57,504 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
2022 FORD RANGER LARIAT
501A Package | Chrome Appearance Package
Premium Mid-Size Truck with Refined Style
This well-appointed Ranger Lariat combines robust capability with upscale comfort and distinctive chrome accents for a commanding presence on and off the road.
POWER & PERFORMANCE
?2.3L EcoBoost® Turbo (270HP/310 lb-ft torque)
?10-Speed Automatic Transmission
?Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4WD
?3,400 kg (7,500 lb) Max Tow Capacity
?Selectable Drive Modes (Normal/Sport/Tow/Slippery)
LARIAT 501A PACKAGE
Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen (10 Speakers)
Remote Start System
CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE
?Chrome Front Bumper
?Chrome Grille Surround
?Chrome Side Steps
?Chrome Mirror Caps
?Chrome Exhaust Tip
Special Offer:
Financing Special:Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
?3-Month Comprehensive Warranty(for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
?No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive
?All-Inclusive Pricing:Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys:Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
