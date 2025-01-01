Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <h3><strong>2022 FORD RANGER LARIAT</strong></h3> <p><strong>501A Package | Chrome Appearance Package</strong><br /> <em>Premium Mid-Size Truck with Refined Style</em></p> <p>This well-appointed Ranger Lariat combines robust capability with upscale comfort and distinctive chrome accents for a commanding presence on and off the road.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ?<strong>2.3L EcoBoost® Turbo (270HP/310 lb-ft torque)</strong><br /> ?<strong>10-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> ?<strong>Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4WD</strong><br /> ?<strong>3,400 kg (7,500 lb) Max Tow Capacity</strong><br /> ?<strong>Selectable Drive Modes (Normal/Sport/Tow/Slippery)</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>LARIAT 501A PACKAGE</strong><br /> <strong>Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Seats</strong><br /> <strong>10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory</strong><br /> <strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong><br /> <strong>B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen (10 Speakers)</strong><br /> <strong>Remote Start System</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE</strong><br /> ?<strong>Chrome Front Bumper</strong><br /> ?<strong>Chrome Grille Surround</strong><br /> ?<strong>Chrome Side Steps</strong><br /> ?<strong>Chrome Mirror Caps</strong><br /> ?<strong>Chrome Exhaust Tip</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong>Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif>?</span><strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong>(for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif>?</span><strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif>?</span><strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong>Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong>Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
57,504KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH2NLD25836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00464R
  • Mileage 57,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4

