Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VFBR01121A
- Mileage 93,319 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
???????????????????????????????????????
2022 FORD RANGER LARIAT 4X4 SUPERCREW
401A Package | Tremor Off-Road Package | Trailer Tow Package
Mid-Size Truck with Premium Comfort, Off-Road Capability, and Towing Power
The 2022 Ford Ranger Lariat combines upscale refinement with rugged performance. Equipped with the 401A Package, Tremor Off-Road Package, and Trailer Tow Package, this Ranger is ready for both weekend adventures and hard-working days.
???????????????????????????????????????
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 2.3L EcoBoost® Turbo I-4 (270 HP / 310 lb-ft torque)
? 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
? Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4
? Tremor-Tuned Off-Road Suspension with FOX™ 2.0 Shocks
? Maximum Tow Rating: 7,500 lb
???????????????????????????????????????
LARIAT 401A PACKAGE
• Heated Front Seats with Power Adjustment & Driver Memory
• SYNC® 3 with 8" Touchscreen & Voice-Activated Navigation
• Premium B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen (10 Speakers)
• Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control
• Remote Start System
• 110V/150W AC Power Outlet
???????????????????????????????????????
TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
→ Tremor-Tuned Heavy-Duty Suspension with Increased Ride Height
→ FOX™ 2.0 Monotube Dampers with Rear Piggyback Reservoirs
→ Skid Plates & Front/Rear Tow Hooks
→ 32" General Grabber All-Terrain Tires on 17" Magnetic-Painted Alloy Wheels
→ Modified Front Bumper with Higher Clearance & Unique Grille with Red Accents
→ Upfitter Switches Mounted in Overhead Console
???????????????????????????????????????
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
→ Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver
→ 4-Pin / 7-Pin Wiring Harness
→ Enhanced Cooling for Confident Towing
→ Tow/Haul Drive Mode
???????????????????????????????????????
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
