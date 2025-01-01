Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2022 FORD RANGER LARIAT 4X4 SUPERCREW</strong><br /> 401A Package | Tremor Off-Road Package | Trailer Tow Package<br /> Mid-Size Truck with Premium Comfort, Off-Road Capability, and Towing Power</p> <p>The 2022 Ford Ranger Lariat combines upscale refinement with rugged performance. Equipped with the 401A Package, Tremor Off-Road Package, and Trailer Tow Package, this Ranger is ready for both weekend adventures and hard-working days.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 2.3L EcoBoost® Turbo I-4 (270 HP / 310 lb-ft torque)<br /> ? 10-Speed Automatic Transmission<br /> ? Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4<br /> ? Tremor-Tuned Off-Road Suspension with FOX™ 2.0 Shocks<br /> ? Maximum Tow Rating: 7,500 lb</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>LARIAT 401A PACKAGE</strong><br /> • Heated Front Seats with Power Adjustment & Driver Memory<br /> • SYNC® 3 with 8" Touchscreen & Voice-Activated Navigation<br /> • Premium B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen (10 Speakers)<br /> • Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control<br /> • Remote Start System<br /> • 110V/150W AC Power Outlet</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE</strong><br /> → Tremor-Tuned Heavy-Duty Suspension with Increased Ride Height<br /> → FOX™ 2.0 Monotube Dampers with Rear Piggyback Reservoirs<br /> → Skid Plates & Front/Rear Tow Hooks<br /> → 32" General Grabber All-Terrain Tires on 17" Magnetic-Painted Alloy Wheels<br /> → Modified Front Bumper with Higher Clearance & Unique Grille with Red Accents<br /> → Upfitter Switches Mounted in Overhead Console</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>TRAILER TOW PACKAGE</strong><br /> → Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver<br /> → 4-Pin / 7-Pin Wiring Harness<br /> → Enhanced Cooling for Confident Towing<br /> → Tow/Haul Drive Mode</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

