$34,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats | |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
60,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H45NH211830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V1830
- Mileage 60,875 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Honda CR-V Sport AWD!
Experience the perfect blend of performance, versatility, and style with the all-new CR-V Sport AWD. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this SUV is designed to elevate every journey.
Performance Redefined:
Powered by a responsive 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, the CR-V Sport AWD delivers exhilarating performance and impressive fuel efficiency. With its advanced all-wheel-drive system, conquer any road condition with confidence, from rain-slicked streets to rugged terrain.
Dynamic Design:
Turn heads wherever you go with the sleek and sporty design of the CR-V Sport AWD. From its bold front grille to its aerodynamic profile, every detail exudes modern sophistication. LED headlights and taillights illuminate the way, while available 19-inch alloy wheels add a touch of rugged elegance.
Advanced Safety Features:
Drive with peace of mind knowing that the CR-V Sport AWD is equipped with Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies. From Adaptive Cruise Control to Collision Mitigation Braking System, your safety is always the top priority.
Premium Comfort and Convenience:
Step inside the spacious and luxurious cabin of the CR-V Sport AWD, where comfort meets functionality. With available leather-trimmed seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto integration, every drive feels like a first-class experience.
Unparalleled Connectivity:
Stay connected on the go with the HondaLink® app, allowing you to remotely lock or unlock your doors, start the engine, and even locate your vehicle from your smartphone.
Eco-Friendly Performance:
Join the movement towards a greener future with the CR-V Sport AWD's eco-friendly engineering. With its Earth Dreams® Technology, enjoy reduced emissions without compromising on performance.
Don't miss your chance to elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Honda CR-V Sport AWD. Visit your nearest Honda dealership today and take a test drive!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2022 Honda CR-V