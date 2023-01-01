2022 Honda Ridgeline

$54,789 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 6 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9754054

9754054 Stock #: K4714

K4714 VIN: 5FPYK3F71NB500686

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # K4714

Mileage 35,683 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.