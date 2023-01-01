Menu
2022 Honda Ridgeline

35,683 KM

Details Description Features

$54,789

+ tax & licensing
Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Touring Awd

Location

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

35,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9754054
  • Stock #: K4714
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F71NB500686

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # K4714
  • Mileage 35,683 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Honda Ridgeline Touring is a mid-size pickup truck that is designed to offer a blend of rugged utility and comfortable driving experience. It is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that generates 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and comes standard with all-wheel drive.
The Ridgeline Touring features a unibody construction that contributes to its smooth and car-like ride quality. It has a spacious and well-appointed cabin that can accommodate up to five passengers. The Touring trim level comes with a host of advanced features, including leather-trimmed seats, a power moonroof, a premium audio system, a heated steering wheel, and a wireless charging pad for smartphones.
On the outside, the Ridgeline Touring has a distinctive and sporty look, with a bold front grille, LED headlights and taillights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also has a range of practical features, such as an in-bed trunk that doubles as a cooler, a dual-action tailgate that can swing open like a door or fold down like a traditional tailgate, and a tow hitch receiver that can tow up to 5,000 pounds.
Safety features on the Ridgeline Touring include a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane keep assist. Overall, the 2022 Honda Ridgeline Touring is a versatile and well-equipped pickup truck that can serve as a comfortable daily driver or a capable workhorse.

***********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. * Finance rates, term and payment are subject to approved credit application. ** Finance instant cash rebate applied to all dealer finance approved applications. Advertised price reflects instant finance rebates applied at signing. All applicants qualify. No restrictions apply.
At LALLY KIA, all of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it! You will be provided with a copy of the vehicle's CarFax History report and a full disclosure of all available service records. We use this cutting edge market pricing tools to update our pricing on a daily basis.
Single Key Guarantee: While we make every effort to get 2 keys for all our used vehicles this is not always possible due to cost and technology design of new vehicle keys. All our vehicles will come with a primary key guarantee and if a second key is available it will come with the vehicle.
* Finance rates, term and payment are subject to approved credit application.
** Finance instant cash rebate applied to all dealer finance approved deals. Lowest advertised price reflects finance rebates applied at signing. All applicants qualify. No restrictions apply.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

