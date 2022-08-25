$36,606+ tax & licensing
$36,606
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
1.4 TSI Comfortline LIMITED N-LINE - SUNROOF, NAV, BLIND SPOT MONITORI
Location
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
12,597KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9000679
- Stock #: N05536A
- VIN: KM8K5CA3XNU873058
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 12,597 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, OUR FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT IS DEDICATED TO OFFERING THE SERVICE THAT YOU DESERVE. WE ARE EXPERIENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SITTING DOWN WITH YOU. CHATHAM CHRYSLER PROUDLY SERVES CUSTOMERS FROM LONDON, RIDGETOWN, THAMESVILLE, WALLACEBURG, CHATHAM, TILBURY, ESSEX, LASALLE, AMHERSTBURG AND WINDSOR WITH NO DISTANCE BEING EVER TOO FAR! AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, WE CAN DO IT!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
