Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai KONA

12,597 KM

Details Description Features

$36,606

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,606

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

1.4 TSI Comfortline LIMITED N-LINE - SUNROOF, NAV, BLIND SPOT MONITORI

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai KONA

1.4 TSI Comfortline LIMITED N-LINE - SUNROOF, NAV, BLIND SPOT MONITORI

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 9000679
  2. 9000679
  3. 9000679
  4. 9000679
  5. 9000679
  6. 9000679
  7. 9000679
  8. 9000679
  9. 9000679
  10. 9000679
  11. 9000679
  12. 9000679
  13. 9000679
  14. 9000679
  15. 9000679
  16. 9000679
  17. 9000679
  18. 9000679
  19. 9000679
  20. 9000679
  21. 9000679
Contact Seller

$36,606

+ taxes & licensing

12,597KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9000679
  • Stock #: N05536A
  • VIN: KM8K5CA3XNU873058

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,597 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 HYUNDAI KONA 4D SPORT UTILITY LIMITED PULSE RED ABS BRAKES, ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, HEATED DOOR MIRRORS, HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, POWER MOONROOF, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL. AWD 1.6L I4 DGI TURBOCHARGED DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 195HP 7-SPEED AUTOMATIC


HERE AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, OUR FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT IS DEDICATED TO OFFERING THE SERVICE THAT YOU DESERVE. WE ARE EXPERIENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SITTING DOWN WITH YOU. CHATHAM CHRYSLER PROUDLY SERVES CUSTOMERS FROM LONDON, RIDGETOWN, THAMESVILLE, WALLACEBURG, CHATHAM, TILBURY, ESSEX, LASALLE, AMHERSTBURG AND WINDSOR WITH NO DISTANCE BEING EVER TOO FAR! AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2021 Dodge Challenge...
 21,290 KM
$54,018 + tax & lic
2018 Chrysler Pacifi...
 147,291 KM
$32,860 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 82,188 KM
$37,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory