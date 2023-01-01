2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

$50,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 8 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9802618

9802618 Stock #: K4725

K4725 VIN: 5NTJEDAF3NH002112

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # K4725

Mileage 19,828 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.