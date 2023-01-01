$50,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Ultimate w/Colour Package Ultimate AWD w-Colour Pkg
19,828KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9802618
- Stock #: K4725
- VIN: 5NTJEDAF3NH002112
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # K4725
- Mileage 19,828 KM
Vehicle Description
At LALLY KIA, all of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it! You will be provided with a copy of the vehicle's CarFax History report and a full disclosure of all available service records. We use this cutting edge market pricing tools to update our pricing on a daily basis.
Single Key Guarantee: While we make every effort to get 2 keys for all our used vehicles this is not always possible due to cost and technology design of new vehicle keys. All our vehicles will come with a primary key guarantee and if a second key is available it will come with the vehicle.
* Finance rates, term and payment are subject to approved credit application.
** Finance instant cash rebate applied to all dealer finance approved deals. Lowest advertised price reflects finance rebates applied at signing. All applicants qualify. No restrictions apply.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
