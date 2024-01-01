$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
2022 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,128KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHRC8A38NU152089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 80,128 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lally Kia
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL 94,774 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia NIRO EX 58,262 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 90,337 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lally Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-352-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2022 Hyundai Venue