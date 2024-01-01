Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai Venue

80,128 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 11396221
  2. 11396221
  3. 11396221
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,128KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A38NU152089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,128 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Kia

Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL for sale in Chatham, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL 94,774 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia NIRO EX for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 Kia NIRO EX 58,262 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Chatham, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 90,337 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Venue