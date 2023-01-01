Menu
PANORAMIC SUNROOF<BR>HEATED SEATS<BR>NAVIGATION<BR>POWER LIFTGATE<BR>LEATHER<BR>BACK UP CAMERA<BR>REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM<BR>DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL<BR>PREMIUM ALPHINE SOUND SYSTEM<BR><BR><BR><BR>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. <BR><BR>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <BR>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <BR><BR>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <BR><BR>Book your appointment today!<BR>

2022 Jeep Cherokee

11,033 KM

Details Description

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

11,033KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX1ND527008

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,033 KM

Vehicle Description

