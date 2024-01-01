Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Jeep Renegade

29,151 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Renegade

North

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Renegade

North

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 11441198
  2. 11441198
  3. 11441198
  4. 11441198
  5. 11441198
  6. 11441198
  7. 11441198
  8. 11441198
  9. 11441198
  10. 11441198
  11. 11441198
  12. 11441198
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,151KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACNJDB18NPN51596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,151 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

Used 2013 Chrysler 200 LX for sale in Chatham, ON
2013 Chrysler 200 LX 258,181 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk TRAILHAWK NAV DUAL SUNROOF PROTECH GROUP ONE OWNER for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk TRAILHAWK NAV DUAL SUNROOF PROTECH GROUP ONE OWNER 35,523 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY ONE OWNER BLIND SPOT HEATED SEATS for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY ONE OWNER BLIND SPOT HEATED SEATS 64,134 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Renegade