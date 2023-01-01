Menu
2022 Jeep Wrangler

45,691 KM

Details Description Features

$59,455

+ tax & licensing
$59,455

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon UNLIMITED RUBICON NAV LEATHER BLIND SPOT MONITORS

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon UNLIMITED RUBICON NAV LEATHER BLIND SPOT MONITORS

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$59,455

+ taxes & licensing

45,691KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10420623
  • Stock #: U05211
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFN3NW104305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,691 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Jeep Wrangler 4D Sport Utility Unlimited Rubicon Black Clearcoat Cold Weather Group, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 22R Rubicon, Remote Start System. 4WD 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed Automatic


Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

