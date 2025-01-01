Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Jeep Wrangler

41,021 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Altitude 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12172219

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Altitude 4x4

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,021KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG9NW209435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CC00057P
  • Mileage 41,021 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Manual
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4 Door 4x4 for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4 Door 4x4 38,254 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4 for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4 152,363 KM $20,205 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Murano FWD S for sale in Chatham, ON
2020 Nissan Murano FWD S 188,070 KM $17,421 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler