2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport Altitude 4x4
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
Used
41,021KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG9NW209435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CC00057P
- Mileage 41,021 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Manual
4×4
2022 Jeep Wrangler