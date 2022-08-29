$46,998+ tax & licensing
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2022 Kia Carnival
LX
Location
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
7,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9213388
- Stock #: K4602
- VIN: KNDNB5H34N6190725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 7,075 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
