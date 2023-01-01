$62,998+ tax & licensing
$62,998
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2022 Kia Carnival
2022 Kia Carnival
SX
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$62,998
+ taxes & licensing
22,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9798415
- Stock #: K4724
- VIN: KNDNE5H33N6089814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 22,613 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5