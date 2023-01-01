Menu
2022 Kia Carnival

22,613 KM

Details Features

$62,998

+ tax & licensing
$62,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

SX

2022 Kia Carnival

SX

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$62,998

+ taxes & licensing

22,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9798415
  • Stock #: K4724
  • VIN: KNDNE5H33N6089814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,613 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

