2022 Kia EV6

$76,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 8 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9798412

9798412 Stock #: k4720

k4720 VIN: KNDC4DLC0N5036585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # k4720

Mileage 15,817 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD HEADS UP DISPLAY 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.