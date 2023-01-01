Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia EV6

15,817 KM

Details Features

$76,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$76,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2022 Kia EV6

2022 Kia EV6

LONG RANGE W/GT-LINE PKG 2

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia EV6

LONG RANGE W/GT-LINE PKG 2

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 9798412
  2. 9798412
  3. 9798412
  4. 9798412
  5. 9798412
  6. 9798412
  7. 9798412
  8. 9798412
  9. 9798412
  10. 9798412
  11. 9798412
  12. 9798412
  13. 9798412
  14. 9798412
  15. 9798412
  16. 9798412
  17. 9798412
  18. 9798412
  19. 9798412
  20. 9798412
  21. 9798412
  22. 9798412
  23. 9798412
  24. 9798412
  25. 9798412
  26. 9798412
  27. 9798412
Contact Seller

$76,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
15,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9798412
  • Stock #: k4720
  • VIN: KNDC4DLC0N5036585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # k4720
  • Mileage 15,817 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Kia

2022 Hyundai Santa C...
 20,094 KM
$50,998 + tax & lic
2021 Chrysler Pacifi...
 33,937 KM
$46,998 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Carnival SX
 22,613 KM
$62,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory