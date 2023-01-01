$76,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$76,998
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2022 Kia EV6
2022 Kia EV6
LONG RANGE W/GT-LINE PKG 2
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$76,998
+ taxes & licensing
15,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9798412
- Stock #: k4720
- VIN: KNDC4DLC0N5036585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # k4720
- Mileage 15,817 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lally Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5