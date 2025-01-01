Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY KIA</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <h3><strong>2022 KIA FORTE5 GT</strong></h3> <p><em>Sporty Performance Meets Hatchback Practicality</em><br /> The turbocharged Forte5 GT delivers thrilling driving dynamics with the versatility of a 5-door hatchback, wrapped in aggressive GT styling.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>GT PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? <strong>1.6L Turbocharged GDI Engine (201HP/195 lb-ft torque)</strong><br /> ? <strong>7-Speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)</strong><br /> ? <strong>Sport-Tuned Suspension</strong><br /> ? <strong>GT-Specific Exhaust System</strong><br /> ? <strong>Paddle Shifters</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>GT SPORT PACKAGE</strong><br /> • <strong>18" Alloy Wheels with Michelin® Pilot Sport Tires</strong><br /> • <strong>LED Headlights with Dynamic Bending Light</strong><br /> • <strong>Red Brake Calipers</strong><br /> • <strong>GT-Specific Front Fascia & Rear Diffuser</strong><br /> • <strong>Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>PREMIUM INTERIOR</strong><br /> → <strong>10.25" Touchscreen Navigation</strong><br /> → <strong>Harmon Kardon® Premium Audio (8 Speakers)</strong><br /> → <strong>Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™</strong><br /> → <strong>GT Leather/Suede Sport Seats</strong><br /> → <strong>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>DRIVER-CENTRIC FEATURES</strong><br /> ? <strong>Digital Instrument Cluster</strong><br /> ? <strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong><br /> ? <strong>Smart Key with Push-Button Start</strong><br /> ? <strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong><br /> ? <strong>Power Sunroof</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

2022 Kia Forte5

62,020 KM

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Forte5

GT Heated and Cooled Seats | Sunroof |

2022 Kia Forte5

GT Heated and Cooled Seats | Sunroof |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,020KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAF45A79N5138229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

