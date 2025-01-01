$26,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Forte5
GT Heated and Cooled Seats | Sunroof |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,020 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY KIA
???????????????????????????????????????
2022 KIA FORTE5 GT
Sporty Performance Meets Hatchback Practicality
The turbocharged Forte5 GT delivers thrilling driving dynamics with the versatility of a 5-door hatchback, wrapped in aggressive GT styling.
???????????????????????????????????????
GT PERFORMANCE
? 1.6L Turbocharged GDI Engine (201HP/195 lb-ft torque)
? 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)
? Sport-Tuned Suspension
? GT-Specific Exhaust System
? Paddle Shifters
???????????????????????????????????????
GT SPORT PACKAGE
• 18" Alloy Wheels with Michelin® Pilot Sport Tires
• LED Headlights with Dynamic Bending Light
• Red Brake Calipers
• GT-Specific Front Fascia & Rear Diffuser
• Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips
???????????????????????????????????????
PREMIUM INTERIOR
→ 10.25" Touchscreen Navigation
→ Harmon Kardon® Premium Audio (8 Speakers)
→ Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
→ GT Leather/Suede Sport Seats
→ Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
???????????????????????????????????????
DRIVER-CENTRIC FEATURES
? Digital Instrument Cluster
? Heated Steering Wheel
? Smart Key with Push-Button Start
? Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
? Power Sunroof
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Victory Ford
519-436-1430