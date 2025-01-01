$35,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento
2.5T EX+ 6 Seats | Panoroof | Power Liftgate |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,216 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY KIA
2022 KIA SORENTO EX+
Premium Three-Row SUV with Advanced Features
Kia's sophisticated midsize SUV offering premium comfort, cutting-edge tech, and versatile 6-passenger seating
POWER & EFFICIENCY
? 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder (191HP/181 lb-ft torque)
? 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
? Available AWD with Lock Mode
? 1,588 kg (3,500 lb) Max Tow Capacity
? 8.7L/100km Highway Fuel Efficiency
EX+ PREMIUM PACKAGE
• Panoramic Sunroof
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Second-Row Outboard Seats
• 10.25" Touchscreen Navigation
• Premium Cloth & Synthetic Leather Seating
TECHNOLOGY FEATURES
→ 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster
→ Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
→ UVO Link Telematics with Remote Start
→ Smart Power Liftgate
→ Wireless Phone Charger
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Email Victory Ford
