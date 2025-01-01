Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY KIA</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <h3><strong>2022 KIA SORENTO EX+</strong></h3> <p><em>Premium Three-Row SUV with Advanced Features</em><br /> Kia's sophisticated midsize SUV offering premium comfort, cutting-edge tech, and versatile 6-passenger seating</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & EFFICIENCY</strong><br /> ? <strong>2.5L GDI 4-cylinder (191HP/181 lb-ft torque)</strong><br /> ? <strong>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> ? <strong>Available AWD with Lock Mode</strong><br /> ? <strong>1,588 kg (3,500 lb) Max Tow Capacity</strong><br /> ? <strong>8.7L/100km Highway Fuel Efficiency</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>EX+ PREMIUM PACKAGE</strong><br /> • <strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong><br /> • <strong>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</strong><br /> • <strong>Heated Second-Row Outboard Seats</strong><br /> • <strong>10.25" Touchscreen Navigation</strong><br /> • <strong>Premium Cloth & Synthetic Leather Seating</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>TECHNOLOGY FEATURES</strong><br /> → <strong>12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster</strong><br /> → <strong>Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™</strong><br /> → <strong>UVO Link Telematics with Remote Start</strong><br /> → <strong>Smart Power Liftgate</strong><br /> → <strong>Wireless Phone Charger</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

