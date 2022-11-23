Menu
2022 Kia Sorento

3,400 KM

Details Features

$52,899

+ tax & licensing
$52,899

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2022 Kia Sorento

2022 Kia Sorento

2.5T EX+

2022 Kia Sorento

2.5T EX+

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$52,899

+ taxes & licensing

3,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9373384
  • Stock #: K4620
  • VIN: 5XYRHDLF0NG154720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

