2022 Kia Soul

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 3 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10233470

10233470 Stock #: KFO3016A

KFO3016A VIN: KNDJ33AU8N7798065

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # KFO3016A

Mileage 96,302 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.