<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2022 LINCOLN CORSAIR RESERVE</strong></h3> <p>*With <strong>201A Package</strong>, <strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong>, <strong>Monochromatic Package</strong> & <strong>24-Way Massaging Seats</strong>*<br /> <em>Luxury Refined. Style Elevated.</em></p> <p>This impeccably equipped Corsair Reserve blends <strong>bespoke comfort</strong> with <strong>head-turning design</strong>, offering Lincoln’s signature quiet luxury in a sophisticated package.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>201A EQUIPMENT GROUP</strong></h3> <p>? <strong>2.0L Turbocharged Engine</strong> (250HP/280 lb-ft)<br /> ? <strong>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> ? <strong>12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster</strong><br /> ? <strong>Revel® Premium Audio</strong> (14 Speakers)<br /> ? <strong>24-Way Perfect Position Seats</strong> with Active Motion® Massage</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>MONOCHROMATIC PACKAGE</strong></h3> <p>• <strong>Gloss Black Grille & Window Surrounds</strong><br /> • <strong>Body-Color Lower Cladding</strong><br /> • <strong>Unique Badging</strong><br /> • <strong>20" Polished Aluminum Wheels</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>PREMIUM COMFORT</strong></h3> <p>→ <strong>Panoramic Vista Roof®</strong> with Power Shade<br /> → <strong>Heated/Ventilated Front Seats</strong><br /> → <strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong><br /> → <strong>Lincoln Embrace™ Ambient Lighting</strong><br /> → <strong>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>TECHNOLOGY & SAFETY</strong></h3> <p>? <strong>SYNC® 4 Infotainment</strong> with 13.2" Touchscreen<br /> ? <strong>Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ Plus</strong><br /> ? <strong>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go</strong><br /> ? <strong>360-Degree Camera System</strong><br /> ? <strong>Phone-as-a-Key Technology</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

Details Description Features

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
44,178KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D96NUL00391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00385R
  • Mileage 44,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2022 Lincoln Corsair