Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00385R
- Mileage 44,178 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN
2022 LINCOLN CORSAIR RESERVE
*With 201A Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Monochromatic Package & 24-Way Massaging Seats*
Luxury Refined. Style Elevated.
This impeccably equipped Corsair Reserve blends bespoke comfort with head-turning design, offering Lincoln’s signature quiet luxury in a sophisticated package.
201A EQUIPMENT GROUP
? 2.0L Turbocharged Engine (250HP/280 lb-ft)
? 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
? 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster
? Revel® Premium Audio (14 Speakers)
? 24-Way Perfect Position Seats with Active Motion® Massage
MONOCHROMATIC PACKAGE
• Gloss Black Grille & Window Surrounds
• Body-Color Lower Cladding
• Unique Badging
• 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels
PREMIUM COMFORT
→ Panoramic Vista Roof® with Power Shade
→ Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
→ Heated Steering Wheel
→ Lincoln Embrace™ Ambient Lighting
→ Hands-Free Power Liftgate
TECHNOLOGY & SAFETY
? SYNC® 4 Infotainment with 13.2" Touchscreen
? Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ Plus
? Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
? 360-Degree Camera System
? Phone-as-a-Key Technology
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
519-436-1430