Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY LINCOLN</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <h3><strong>2022 LINCOLN CORSAIR</strong></h3> <p><strong>201A Package | Panoramic Sunroof | Luxury Package</strong><br /> <em>Elevated Sophistication Meets Modern Comfort</em></p> <p>This impeccably equipped Corsair blends Lincoln’s signature luxury with advanced technology and serene open-air elegance.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWERTRAIN</strong><br /> ? <strong>2.0L EcoBoost® Turbo (250HP/275 lb-ft torque)</strong><br /> ? <strong>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> ? <strong>Intelligent AWD with Preset Drive Modes</strong><br /> ? <strong>Lincoln Drive Control</strong><br /> ? <strong>Auto Start-Stop Technology</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>201A PREMIUM PACKAGE</strong><br /> • <strong>Heated/Ventilated Front Seats</strong><br /> • <strong>12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster</strong><br /> • <strong>Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Keeping Aid</strong><br /> • <strong>Power Liftgate</strong><br /> • <strong>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>LUXURY PACKAGE</strong><br /> → <strong> Revi Audio – 14-Speakers</strong><br /> → <strong>Heads up Display</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>PANORAMIC SUNROOF</strong><br /> ? <strong>Power Panoramic Vista Roof</strong><br /> ? <strong>Power Sunshade with One-Touch Control</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

2022 Lincoln Corsair

46,150 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve 201A | Panoroof | Luxury Package |

Watch This Vehicle
12879542

2022 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve 201A | Panoroof | Luxury Package |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 12879542
  2. 12879542
  3. 12879542
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D98NUL22327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00471P
  • Mileage 46,150 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY LINCOLN



???????????????????????????????????????



2022 LINCOLN CORSAIR

201A Package | Panoramic Sunroof | Luxury Package

Elevated Sophistication Meets Modern Comfort



This impeccably equipped Corsair blends Lincoln’s signature luxury with advanced technology and serene open-air elegance.



???????????????????????????????????????



POWERTRAIN

? 2.0L EcoBoost® Turbo (250HP/275 lb-ft torque)

? 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

? Intelligent AWD with Preset Drive Modes

? Lincoln Drive Control

? Auto Start-Stop Technology



???????????????????????????????????????



201A PREMIUM PACKAGE

• Heated/Ventilated Front Seats

• 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster

• Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Keeping Aid

• Power Liftgate

• Hands-Free Power Liftgate



???????????????????????????????????????



LUXURY PACKAGE

→  Revi Audio – 14-Speakers

→ Heads up Display



???????????????????????????????????????



PANORAMIC SUNROOF

? Power Panoramic Vista Roof

? Power Sunshade with One-Touch Control




Special Offer:



Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.



Peace of Mind Included:

? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)

? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive

? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)




Additional Details:



  • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.


Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today

Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2022 Ford Ranger Lariat ACC + Lane Keeping | B&O Sound | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Ford Ranger Lariat ACC + Lane Keeping | B&O Sound | 57,504 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve Sunroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve Sunroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | 52,104 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 201A | Panoroof | Luxury Package | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 201A | Panoroof | Luxury Package | 46,150 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Lincoln Corsair